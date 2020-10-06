 Skip to main content
Michigan City man convicted of being felon in possession of firearm
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A Michigan City man was convicted Tuesday of being a felon in possession of a handgun after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court.

Rapheal Seay, 30, was on federal supervised release Dec. 9, 2019, when members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force pulled him over for failing to obey traffic signs on Elm Street in Michigan City, records show.

A police K-9 indicated the possible presence of drugs, and officers found a jar of marijuana in Seay's pocket, according to court filings.

Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol under the front passenger seat of the car Seay was driving, records state.

Seay told told investigators he had the gun for protection and bought it in South Bend a month previously, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Seay's sentencing was set for Jan. 14.

