Michigan City man convicted of being felon in possession of firearm

Jonathan Miano, file, The Times
HAMMOND — A Michigan City man was convicted Tuesday of being a felon in possession of a handgun after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court.
Rapheal Seay, 30, was on federal supervised release Dec. 9, 2019, when members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force pulled him over for failing to obey traffic signs on Elm Street in Michigan City, records show.
A police K-9 indicated the possible presence of drugs, and officers found a jar of marijuana in Seay's pocket, according to court filings.
Officers found a loaded 9mm pistol under the front passenger seat of the car Seay was driving, records state.
Seay told told investigators he had the gun for protection and bought it in South Bend a month previously, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Seay's sentencing was set for Jan. 14.
Anthony Perry
Age: 55 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Sept. 28, 2020 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Austin Plotner
Age: 18 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 1, 2020 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Christopher Yagac
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 1, 2020 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Daysaun Edwards
Age: 22 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Sept. 29, 2020 Offense Description: Sexual battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Doyle Keeling
Age: 34 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Sept. 29, 2020 Offense Description: Strangulation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Francisco Camarillo
Age: 25 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Oct. 3 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Joseph Lyons
Age: 41 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Sept. 29, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of controlled substance Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Michael Bullington
Age: 38 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Oct. 2, 2020 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Phillip Whatley
Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Sept. 30, 2020 Offense Description: Residential entry Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department
Stanley Henderson
Age: 22 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Sept. 29, 2020 Offense Description: Dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Stephen James
Age: 31 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Oct. 2, 2020 Offense Description: Carrying a handgun w/o a license Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Tyler Curtis
Age: 20 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Oct. 2, 2020 Offense Description: Sexual battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Tyler Hickman
Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Sept. 29, 2020 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Wade Jones
Age: 31 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Sept. 28, 2020 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!