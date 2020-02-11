You are the owner of this article.
Michigan City man facing felony charges following drug probe, police say
Michigan City man facing felony charges following drug probe, police say

Marvin K. Rainey

Marvin K. Rainey

MICHIGAN CITY — A months-long investigation by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force led to police netting a suspect allegedly involved in an illegal drug distribution network on Monday. 

Marvin K. Rainey, 22, was taken into custody after the task force, assisted by the Michigan City Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, searched a residence Rainey was at and discovered suspected cocaine, packaging material, paraphernalia and firearms with high capacity magazines.

Rainey is facing three felony charges for dealing cocaine and is being held on a $25,005 bond. 

“I could not be more proud of the previous and continued work product produced by the members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force. This unit continues to be dedicated to eradicating illegal drugs not only in Michigan City, but throughout LaPorte County," said Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell.

"The investigations LaPorte County Drug Task Force conducted have undoubtedly made LaPorte County a safer place for its amazing residents.”

Rainey is expected to appear in LaPorte Superior Court for an initial hearing at 8:30 a.m. next Tuesday. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

