Michigan City mayor cancels government meetings, creates coronavirus task force

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has implemented an executive order canceling government meetings.

The executive order also suspends certain city boards and meetings until further notice, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. In regards to city council and board of works meetings, residents can view them on a local access TV channel 97 or online at www.accesslaportecounty.org.

In addition, the city senior center has been closed and events at the location have been canceled.

Parry will also follow Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order to eliminate non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people.

A task force was assembled among Michigan City department heads who are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and LaPorte County officials.

The task force will keep residents informed on future plans and decisions as the situation continues, the news release said.

At this time, city hall and city departments and services remain open. Michigan City officials will announce updates on possible public facility closures in the future.