MICHIGAN CITY— The Michigan City mayor is facing six felonies and two misdemeanors five days before the general election.
Meer was charged with two counts of false informing resulting in substantial hindrance to a law enforcement process, five counts of intimidation committed because of victim's occupation and one count of official misconduct as a public servant, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.
Meer, who is seeking a third term, was charged Wednesday and a probable cause court document was filed Thursday outlining the allegations of his charges. The LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office was unable to provide the documents Friday evening.
The accusations follow a controversy between Meer and Michigan City police after Meer's 33-year-old step-son, Adam Bray, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and resisting law enforcement.
Meer initially alleged the prosecutor targeted Bray to cause political sabotage, saying, "It is no coincidence this is occurring just a couple of weeks before the election.”
On October 24, it was announced the Michigan City police chief and two assistant police chiefs turned in resignation letters. In his Oct. 22 resignation, former police chief Mark Swistek cited his refusal to obey an order from Meer to withdraw Michigan City officers from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
In a news release following the resignations, Meer said, "This morning, I apologized for my choice of words to the chief during a private, heated discussion, and I apologize to the members for the Michigan City Police Department, especially to the detectives currently assigned to the Drug Task Force."
Meer further said he did not mean what he said to Swistek and had no intention of reassigning officers on the LaPorte County Drug Task Force or withdrawing cooperation from the task force.
On Friday, two new assistant chiefs were announced by the Michigan City Police Department, where a news conference was held.
Two judges and a magistrate in LaPorte County courts have recused themselves from the case, court records show.
On Thursday an order was issued for the court to recuse itself from finding a probable cause because, among other reasons, presiding Judge Greta Friedman's spouse could potentially be called as a witness in the case, court records stated. The same concern also applied to Magistrate John Link of Superior Court 4.
The court document claimed the Friedman's spouse's job position caused him to be included on an email chain that may lead him to testify on the matter.
The same day, the case was transferred to Judge Richard Stalbrink of LaPorte Superior Court 2, however Stalbrink recused himself because he said his wife is the corporation counsel for Michigan City.
On Thursday a motion was filed to seal the public records, however, the clerk unsealed the records Friday.