Michigan City middle school awarded $100,000 fitness center

“It's really important during these stressful times to take care of your bodies and physical and mental wellness,” Malone said.

The fitness center will go into a vacant Krueger classroom, which happens to be the school’s largest.

A representative for the program came out to measure the classroom before installation of flooring and equipment begins Aug. 1.

Krueger’s physical education teachers will be trained on how to use the equipment.

“We don't have a weight room now,” Malone said. “We have no fitness equipment. The only thing we have are a few free weight dumbbells one of the PE teachers donated.”

The “DON’T QUIT!” campaign awarded centers to schools in Indiana and Kentucky, joining Oklahoma and Alabama as recent states to receive centers. The campaign is trying to donate to all 50 states and has now awarded centers to over 30.

Governor Holcomb will come to Krueger for a ribbon-cutting ceremony when the fitness center opens in the fall, Malone said.