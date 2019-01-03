MICHIGAN CITY — Washington Park is known throughout the Region for its picturesque lighthouse and sandy beach front. However, it's also known as a potentially treacherous destination when high waves go unheeded.
Michigan City officials installed a digital sign warning beach visitors of dangerous conditions, which was activated on Thursday, Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer said.
On Dec. 21, two men were swept up by high waves into Lake Michigan while walking on the Michigan City Lighthouse breakwall at Washington Park. One man was able to swim back to the breakwall, however his friend, Slater Harkleroad, 20, of Union Mills, died.
“We're trying to be as proactive as possible,” Meer said. “It happens every season. It's not a chronic problem but every year we have a case or two of people on the pier who get swept in or fall into the lake.”
From high waves, thunderstorms, undertows to shelf ice, lakeside hazards will pop up on the light-up digital screen, Meer said.
The sign was installed at the west corner of Lot 1 in Washington Park, which is the parking lot located near the park's shore line.
This is the first of two signs that will be warning visitors of dangerous lake and weather conditions, Meer said. The second sign will be installed right in front of the pier leading out to the lighthouse.
“This is another phase of our pier safety initiative,” Meer said. “About a year ago we installed life rings around the Franklin Street bridge, the pier and anywhere someone could possibly get swept into the water.”
Meer said he and other members of the city's safety committee also plan to install cameras around potentially hazardous areas to help first responders find those who have fallen in the lake. He said Arcelor Mittal has partnered with the city in funding the life rings and signs.
“We're attempting to accomplish these things that have been talked about for decades,” Meer said.
The mayor said Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department has control of the sign and will update it on a daily basis. The text will eventually read both in English and Spanish.
Meer also said the signs will warn of shelf ice, which is portions of frozen ice that collects near the shore but can be very dangerous and unstable. Meer said too often people walk out on the shelf ice not knowing they are putting themselves in danger of falling through into the freezing lake.