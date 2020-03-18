Michigan City police adopt COVID-19 protocols

MICHIGAN CITY — While police services will be uninterrupted, officials announced changes are coming to the Michigan City Police Department.

On Tuesday police announced changes to protect city and public safety employees which are effective immediately.

“We are living in unprecedented times that require us to do things that we have never done before. As we navigate the front lines of a global pandemic, it is necessary to take precautions for all staff,” Michigan City police Chief Dion Campbell. “We will remain resolute in our commitment to provide leadership and direction for all citizens of Michigan City while considering our personal safety. The safety of every MCPD employee is a priority. We owe it to ourselves and our families to implement safety measures while effectively servicing our community.”

Non-essential employees will work remotely and will be provided with laptops. The records division will monitor emails and phone calls but will not be at the police station.

Because of the staff working remotely, city dog tags and handgun permits cannot be processed until further notice, according to Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.