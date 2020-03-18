You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Michigan City police adopt COVID-19 protocols
topical alert urgent

Michigan City police adopt COVID-19 protocols

Dion Campbell stock

Michigan City Police Department Chief Dion Campbell said it is important to consider the safety of city staff and public safety workers. 

 Stan Maddux, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — While police services will be uninterrupted, officials announced changes are coming to the Michigan City Police Department.

On Tuesday police announced changes to protect city and public safety employees which are effective immediately.

“We are living in unprecedented times that require us to do things that we have never done before. As we navigate the front lines of a global pandemic, it is necessary to take precautions for all staff,” Michigan City police Chief Dion Campbell. “We will remain resolute in our commitment to provide leadership and direction for all citizens of Michigan City while considering our personal safety. The safety of every MCPD employee is a priority. We owe it to ourselves and our families to implement safety measures while effectively servicing our community.”

Dozens of NWI schools offer free meals amid COVID-19 shutdown

Non-essential employees will work remotely and will be provided with laptops. The records division will monitor emails and phone calls but will not be at the police station.

Because of the staff working remotely, city dog tags and handgun permits cannot be processed until further notice, according to Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.

Record requests will be processed as usual if they can be completed without person-to-person interaction, however, there may be a delay. The clerks can be reached by calling 219-874-3221, extension 1021. Officials asked that callers leave a detailed voicemail with a contact number or email address.

Holcomb activates Indiana National Guard to assist with coronavirus response

In addition, animal control officers will be working remotely and will not be at the police station. Animal control staff will answer emergency calls only and will not be citing residents for not possessing dog tags. Those with animal control issues should call the Michigan City Police Department at 219-874-3221, extension 1031, and the call will be assessed by a patrol commander, police said.

Officers will continue to be at the Michigan City Police Department to answer calls and will continue monitoring Facebook messages sent to the agency.

The situation will be reevaluated on or before March 30, Rodriguez said.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts