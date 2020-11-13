 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan City police seek men wanted in armed robbery
alert urgent

Michigan City police seek men wanted in armed robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
Armed robbery suspects

Police released surveillance images of two men wanted to alleged armed robbery.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Authorities are working to track down the identity of two men who committed an armed robbery at a Michigan City business, police said.

On Friday Michigan City police released surveillance images of the suspects at the business in hopes the public may be able to identify the pair.

An armed robbery was reported at 9:04 a.m. Thursday at a store in the 1800 block of Franklin Street, police said.

The two suspects stole merchandise and one of them displayed a handgun, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Anyone who knows either man’s identity is asked to contact the case investigator, Sgt. Anna Painter, at 219-874-3221, extension 1077. Tipsters can also send a message to the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page or call the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488.

Those who call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Car wash fundraiser goes waterless this year

Car wash fundraiser goes waterless this year

  • Updated

This is the 10th year for the car wash fundraiser, which began in 2011 as a rivalry challenge -- with each entity washing cars on the same day at separate locations. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Leonid meteor shower kicks off early week of Nov. 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts