Michigan City police seek men wanted in armed robbery

MICHIGAN CITY — Authorities are working to track down the identity of two men who committed an armed robbery at a Michigan City business, police said.

On Friday Michigan City police released surveillance images of the suspects at the business in hopes the public may be able to identify the pair.

An armed robbery was reported at 9:04 a.m. Thursday at a store in the 1800 block of Franklin Street, police said.

The two suspects stole merchandise and one of them displayed a handgun, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Anyone who knows either man’s identity is asked to contact the case investigator, Sgt. Anna Painter, at 219-874-3221, extension 1077. Tipsters can also send a message to the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page or call the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488.

Those who call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.

