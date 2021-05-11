Michigan City Schools name new coordinator

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools has named Rob R. Love, J.D.. as the district’s new Coordinator of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Love’s appointment was approved by the MCAS Board of Trustees at its March meeting, and he assumed his role on May 3.
Love will lead the district’s efforts to sustain a culture of equity and inclusion for all students. Over the past two years, MCAS has been intently focused on these issues, working in partnership with the National Equity Project to build a framework for equitable access to opportunities that support the district’s strategic plan and mission.
The partnership emphasizes shared values such as respect for all races, cultures, and abilities, while celebrating and encouraging diversity in the district’s workforce and student body.
A former classroom teacher, Love has a Bachelor’s of Arts in Secondary Education from Wabash College and a Juris Doctor degree from the Valparaiso University School of Law.
Previously, he served as the Founding Dean of Culture for Vanguard Collegiate of Indianapolis, Dean of Students for Carpe Diem Indiana Innovative Schools, and Director of School Services for the Indiana Charter School Network. He also was a Policy and Research Specialist for the Indiana Department of Education, where he served as Director of the Teacher Incentive Fund.
“We’re pleased to welcome Rob to our district,” said MCAS Associate Superintendent Wendel McCollum, Ph. D. “He will be closely examining data on student achievement, attendance, involvement, and discipline, helping us to identify and address gaps. He will also lead professional development and recruitment initiatives that will in turn benefit our students.”
Love said his work will be guided by listening and collaboration, and he will be meeting with and surveying students, staff, families and the community.
“I want to ensure that all voices are heard, so we can truly equip our students for success and make sure everyone is comfortable in our spaces,” he said. “I’m excited about making MCAS my new home, and am excited to get started with this important work.”