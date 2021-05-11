Michigan City Schools name new coordinator

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools has named Rob R. Love, J.D.. as the district’s new Coordinator of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Love’s appointment was approved by the MCAS Board of Trustees at its March meeting, and he assumed his role on May 3.

Love will lead the district’s efforts to sustain a culture of equity and inclusion for all students. Over the past two years, MCAS has been intently focused on these issues, working in partnership with the National Equity Project to build a framework for equitable access to opportunities that support the district’s strategic plan and mission.

The partnership emphasizes shared values such as respect for all races, cultures, and abilities, while celebrating and encouraging diversity in the district’s workforce and student body.

A former classroom teacher, Love has a Bachelor’s of Arts in Secondary Education from Wabash College and a Juris Doctor degree from the Valparaiso University School of Law.