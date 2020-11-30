Michigan City's downtown lights bring cheer on more than holidays

MICHIGAN CITY — They burn year-round but people find the sea of lights in Michigan City’s downtown especially joyful during the holidays.

“In the winter, they’re 10 times better. I love it,” said Bridgette Garrison, 25, of Michigan City.

Garrison, a real estate agent, was on foot delivering pies for Thanksgiving to clients of her employer, D’Aprile Properties, in the 700 block of Franklin Street.

The lights provide a kind of spiritual experience, particularly now, for another downtown realtor, Amy Wagner-Knopf, 52, also of Michigan City.

“It makes me happy. It makes you think of Christmas. It’s visually stimulating and relaxing,” Wagner-Knopf said.

Mayor Duane Parry said the city’s Redevelopment Commission maintains the thousands of lights first strung in the trees on both sides of Franklin Street roughly a decade ago.

The lights burning from dusk to dawn run from 11th Street to 4th Street in front of the Michigan City Public Library.

Parry said the combination of white and traditional Christmas colored lights compliment the glow emitted from the old fashioned street lights put in on Franklin Street several years as part of downtown’s revitalization.