Michigan City's downtown lights bring cheer on more than holidays

MICHIGAN CITY — They burn year-round but people find the sea of lights in Michigan City’s downtown especially joyful during the holidays.
“In the winter, they’re 10 times better. I love it,” said Bridgette Garrison, 25, of Michigan City.
Garrison, a real estate agent, was on foot delivering pies for Thanksgiving to clients of her employer, D’Aprile Properties, in the 700 block of Franklin Street.
The lights provide a kind of spiritual experience, particularly now, for another downtown realtor, Amy Wagner-Knopf, 52, also of Michigan City.
“It makes me happy. It makes you think of Christmas. It’s visually stimulating and relaxing,” Wagner-Knopf said.
Mayor Duane Parry said the city’s Redevelopment Commission maintains the thousands of lights first strung in the trees on both sides of Franklin Street roughly a decade ago.
The lights burning from dusk to dawn run from 11th Street to 4th Street in front of the Michigan City Public Library.
Parry said the combination of white and traditional Christmas colored lights compliment the glow emitted from the old fashioned street lights put in on Franklin Street several years as part of downtown’s revitalization.
He said some people simply drive by to see the lights even during the summer.
“It’s more Christmasy in December but they’re still very nice in June, July and August,” Parry said.
Parry said a few more lights on Franklin Street will probably be strung at 7th Street to add brightness to a darker spot and help draw attention to nearby Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets Mall.
Tracy Brockman, 54, said she occasionally makes the short trip from her home throughout the year just to gaze at the lights.
The lights also helped put her in a better mood after just having some dental work performed at Healthlinc at 710 Franklin St.
“They’re pretty,” she said.
Allyson Young, 20, just visited her mother employed at the Paris House of Bridal and Fashion in the 700 block of Franklin Street.
“They make this town more festive during the Christmas season. Brings more cheer to people year-round,” she said.
