Michigan governor issues stay-at-home order to curb coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with exemptions for certain workers, outdoor exercise and trips to the grocery store or hospital.

The order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will prohibit businesses from requiring employees to leave their homes unless they are necessary to sustain or protect life, or to conduct minimum basic operations. It also will bar all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household.

“The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home,” Whitmer said in a statement before a scheduled 11 a.m. news conference. “I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

Michigan has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and has reported nine deaths.

The stay-at-home order comes after governors in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio and other states issued similar shelter-in-place orders.