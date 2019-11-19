Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit that provides nutritionally complete meals formulated for malnourished children. FMSC consistently receives the highest ratings for accountability and transparency, with more than 90% of total donations dedicated directly toward feeding kids in need.

About Pacific Garden Mission

Founded in 1877, Pacific Garden Mission, at 1458 S. Canal St., Chicago, strives to serve a hot, nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinner free every day for any hungry man, woman or child who walks through its doors. For the homeless, survival is day to day, the mission serves approximately 2,000 meals a day, 365 days per year. Food donations to the mission helps meets immediate dietary needs and helps the mission build relationships. Gospel service is held before to each meal.

For more information, visit www.pgm.org.