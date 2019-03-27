MERRILLVILLE — A proposed $50 million project calls for a new convention center to be operational in a two-year period at the town's Century Plaza site.
Tri-Land Properties has created plans that involve repurposing a 140,000-square-foot building to create the center at its property near U.S. 30 and Broadway.
Tri-Land Properties President Richard Dube said there are a variety of advantages to the project, which would fulfill the requirements of the Lake County convention center feasibility study.
Dube said the total project time would be about 24 to 30 months to have the convention center up and running.
The quick turnaround could be accomplished because there isn't a need to build a new structure. Instead, the 140,000-square-foot building that once housed Burlington Coat Factory would be renovated to establish the convention center.
Dube said there are several existing traffic signals around Century Plaza, so the site could accommodate the traffic a convention center would create without having to add more traffic-related infrastructure.
Tri-Land also has completed drainage improvements to adequately handle stormwater runoff.
“The basic structures are sitting there,” Dube said.
He said site lighting, curb and gutter, landscaping and parking lot enhancements would need to be completed for the convention center.
Dube said it's possible the Century Plaza property could become a campus because it also has three pads available for hotels and it could accommodate four to six restaurants.
Tri-Land is seeking assistance from the municipality for the convention center project, but it hasn't indicated a certain amount that's being sought.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said Century Plaza is located within the Broadway tax increment financing district, which has three existing bond issues.
Issuing new debt for the proposed convention center project appears unlikely at this time because Pettit believes the Broadway TIF wouldn't be able to handle another bond, but there is another potential option the town could pursue.
That would involve the town providing Tri-Land with annual reimbursements after the company invests in the project.
Town Manager Bruce Spires said Merrillville could use the new increment the convention center would create in the Broadway TIF to make the annual payments.
Merrillville is expected to meet with its TIF consultant to discuss the municipality's options to issue financial assistance for the project. Town leaders then would continue conversations with Tri-Land.
As the town contemplates its next steps with the possible convention center at Century Plaza, officials already have started preparing to assist with development that could occur at White Lodging’s property at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65.
The Redevelopment Commission and Plan Commission have approved resolutions supporting the creation of new TIF district boundaries around the White Lodging land. The matter also requires approval from the Town Council before it would go back to the Redevelopment Commission for final action.
This comes after White Lodging has proposed The Farm at Crossroad Commons, a $350 million multiuse development that would feature a meeting and events center as well as hotels, restaurants and other amenities.
It’s estimated the site could produce $6 million to $7 million annually in property taxes, and Merrillville could use funding from the new TIF area to provide financial assistance with the development.
The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority remains neutral to the projects being proposed in Merrillville, said Speros Batistatos, the authority's president and CEO.
He said it could be beneficial for the town to establish a meeting for White Lodging and Tri-Land Properties to discuss potential ways the two proposed projects could complement each other and maximize the properties.
Batistatos said there could be a situation in which both projects could get “a piece of the pie.”