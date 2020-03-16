$1 million in medical bills for Dyer man, back home after serious crash

DYER — After spending 11 weeks in the hospital, Miguel Morquecho has returned to his Dyer home — with a $1 million medical bill.
"I don't know how long he's going to be out of work," his wife, Julie, said. "It's going to be months of physical therapies, months of medications that we're going to have to figure out a way to pay out of pocket."
Though he has been home since Feb. 25, the family is still adjusting to their new reality, Julie said.
Miguel doesn't recall much about the Dec. 10 car crash that occurred after 11 p.m. — he just remembers that he was on his way home.
"I take (U.S.) 30 to my house, and I just see a car," Miguel said, adding he remembers the driver of the other vehicle was driving the wrong way.
He doesn't remember police officers checking on him to see if he was alive or the ambulance ride to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
The night of the crash, Miguel was on his way home from El Salto in Merrillville, where he works as a cook.
While Miguel doesn't recall much of what happened that night, his wife, Julie, remembers everything. She remembers getting their sons, Angelo and Liam, ready for bed; waiting to eat the chicken noodle soup she prepared for dinner with Miguel; and hearing police officers ask if her husband was still alive — they were on the phone when the accident happened.
"It's just been a lot these past three months," Julie said. "I always kind of counted from Dec. 11 because that's really when everything kind of hit for me."
When Miguel was discharged from the hospital, the pair visited the site of the head-on crash, that left him with broken legs, a severely injured left thigh, a broken pelvis and hips, broken left ribs, spinal fractures, bruised lungs and various cuts and scrapes.
"We kind of just like sat there on the curb, and we kind of had a memorial. At that point, Miguel's life ended, and a new one started," Julie said.
"It's kind of like everything had stopped at that moment. When his heart did stop, he was reborn again into a new life because this is nothing that we ever thought we would have to face — nothing that I hope no one ever has to face."
Miguel is mostly soft-spoken when discussing his ordeal. Most of his answers come out in a couple of hushed words. For the most part, he's focused on playing with Angelo, who just turned 2 on March 8.
Last week, however, Julie shared with Miguel that she had bookmarked a casket, was looking at locations for a celebration of life and had an urn in mind.
"I had things bookmarked hours into this, just in case," Julie said.
She ran across the bookmarked casket while double-checking one of her bills.
"I told him, I was like, 'Look, this was the casket I picked out for you.' We really kind of soaked it in and we were like, we're gonna leave what happened behind us because I don't want it to be like a negative cloud over us for the rest of our lives," Julie said.
"It was awful in the moment, and it still is awful, and we may or may not ever really fully feel like we're free from it."
As Julie tells this story, Miguel sheds a few tears and uses the dining room chairs to help him reach a tissue on the dining room table.
"(Just) thinking (about) everything that happened, it made me feel sad," Miguel said in a near whisper.
Moving forward
Some days are better than others. Miguel can bend his left knee, but he has trouble with his right leg. Currently, he needs to use a walker to move around.
On Thursday, Miguel said he was motivated to move forward.
However, every day is different, Julie said.
"I'm hoping that he gets his spirits back because there's days where he'll say, 'I'm fine, I'm fine,' but you could see it in his eyes and the way that he's doing things, that he's not OK, and he just doesn't want to show it," Julie said.
Although the Morquechos started off 2020 with a "nightmare," Julie said she's looking forward to Miguel's progress by the time December 2020 rolls around.
"I think the biggest thing I'm hoping for is for him to walk by himself with no support. I'm hoping that his swelling and his pain goes away or doesn't hurt him as much," Julie said.
"I'm just hoping that by December, by the end of the year, we could all kind of get our lives back in order."
As for the other driver involved in the crash, Jessica Eversole, Julie said she hopes Eversole gets the help that she needs and doesn't wish her any ill will.
Eversole is facing felony charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in the blood. According to toxicology results, Eversole had Lorazepam, fentanyl, morphine and marijuana in her system, records state.