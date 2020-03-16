$1 million in medical bills for Dyer man, back home after serious crash

"I told him, I was like, 'Look, this was the casket I picked out for you.' We really kind of soaked it in and we were like, we're gonna leave what happened behind us because I don't want it to be like a negative cloud over us for the rest of our lives," Julie said.

"It was awful in the moment, and it still is awful, and we may or may not ever really fully feel like we're free from it."

As Julie tells this story, Miguel sheds a few tears and uses the dining room chairs to help him reach a tissue on the dining room table.

"(Just) thinking (about) everything that happened, it made me feel sad," Miguel said in a near whisper.

Moving forward

Some days are better than others. Miguel can bend his left knee, but he has trouble with his right leg. Currently, he needs to use a walker to move around.

On Thursday, Miguel said he was motivated to move forward.

However, every day is different, Julie said.