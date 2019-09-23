HIGHLAND — Town officials and residents are debating whether a future retirement community, giving local seniors better housing opportunities, outweighs its encroachment on their town’s history.
Town planners are studying the outline of what eventually could be a $45 million development by Russell Construction of Davenport, Iowa, to build independent housing, assisted living units and a long-term care facility.
The development would be built on 19 acres Russell would buy from the Griffland LLC currently used to raise crops for Scheeringa Farms, one of the last remnants of Highland’s agricultural past.
Shane Kline, who helps operate Scheeringa’s, said this will have no effect on its farm stand and greenhouses, and its popular pumpkin patch, hay rides and petting zoo will remain open.
But some fields, which they have been leasing for years to grow produce, will be lost to them.
Kline said Scheeringa’s will find other soil for vegetables it offers to the public not only on site, but also at farmer’s markets and local farm-to-table restaurants. He said it already uses remote fields in rural sections around Merrillville and Lowell.
This community’s fertile soil was once home to a number of large farms and agribusiness concerns south of its downtown. Scheeringa’s is among the last remnants of that era.
Its fields wedged among dense subdivisions to the west, Griffland Plaza shopping center to the south, a busy section of Cline Avenue to the east and private property bordering wetlands along Cady Marsh Ditch to the north.
Jim Wieser, a local representative for Russell, said the first phase of the project is a senior living development along Cline Avenue. "It will be independent living, assisted living and a memory-care facility," he said.
“That alone will be worth between $30 million to $35 million on a section between six and eight acres. If this is as successful as they anticipate, Russell will build a companion facility to the west and north of the Griffland Plaza."
He said a third phase could include offices for physicians or town homes for those who want to live near relatives in the retirement community.
Weighing in on the issue
Councilman Steven Wagner, D-4th, said Highland would be gaining a place where the town’s older adults can live in security.
“People have been asking for this so they can stay in town,” he said.
Tom Black, Republican opponent to Wagner in the Nov. 5 general election, said he is awaiting more information on the project before he takes a position.
“Constituents seem to be against the project at this time," he said. "They object to losing the last farm in Highland and a green space that absorbs storm water runoff.”
Mark Schocke, a Republican member of the town Plan Commission, said he has cast no votes over the developer postponing a public hearing on the matter.
“I’m not a fan of the project,” Schocke said. “I talked to a dozen or more people after the (Wednesday night) Plan Commission meeting. The general feeling I got is that they are not for it.
“I live just to the west of this development and many of my neighbors are not happy with what would be the intrusion of a four-story, 24-hour facility.
“They are asking how this will affect their drainage. Residents are not happy with potential construction concerns. Some just say, ‘This is a farm. Why would we ever want to change that? I prefer the farm fields. I take my kids to the petting zoo every fall,'” Schocke said.
Schocke is the Republican candidate for the Town Council’s 3rd District seat in the Nov. 5 general election.
His Democratic party opponent, Martin DelRio, said he believes the senior housing project would be good for Highland.
DelRio said he is disappointed Schocke is using this issue to promote Schocke’s campaign for town councilman.
Schocke said even though the project is being pushed by Wieser, Lake County’s Democratic chairman, and fellow Democrats on the Town Council, he said doesn’t see this as a political football.
“As a member of the Plan Commission, I need to give these guys a fair shake ... to hear them and give them fair due process,” Schocke said.
Town Councilman Bernie Zemen, D-1st Ward, said he traveled to another Russell retirement facility in Iowa.
“I went to check out their work to make sure they are a good company," he said. “They gave me a tour of their facility. It was 100 percent top-notch. I talked to residents. I walked out of there with the idea this would be a nice place to live when I get older."
Mark Herak, D-2nd, said he believes the project won’t cause flooding to neighboring homes because the developer will have to construct a storm water retention pond in compliance with town ordinances forbidding the property to shed more water than it would in its natural state.
Schocke said the Planning Commission has scheduled an Oct. 2 work session on the project and an Oct. 16 meeting where officials could vote on whether to approve and send it to the Town Council.
Part of the improvements that would come with the project would be a sidewalk along Cline Avenue and a widening of Bernie Strack Drive, a narrow street between Scheeringa Farms and Griffland Plaza. Herak said it would be widened to 33 feet and aligned with Boulevard Drive to the west.
Schocke said he is trying to find out whether the town would pay for infrastructure improvements with public money from a tax incentive fund district. He said he believes the private developer should pay those costs.
Roger Sheeman, a Republican candidate for the Town Council’s 5th Ward seat, said he isn’t against senior housing, but he would prefer town officials guide developers to the mostly empty shopping plaza on Indianapolis Boulevard that once housed the Ultra supermarket.
Town Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin and 5th Ward Town Councilman Konnie Kuiper couldn’t be reached for comment.