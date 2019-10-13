Minchuk steps down from Merrillville BZA

MERRILLVILLE — It was described as the end of an era for the Board of Zoning Appeals.
John Minchuk, who has served the town in a variety of aspects for decades, resigned from the BZA on Sept. 25.
“Thanks for the opportunity to be part of a wonderful town,” he said.
Minchuk, who just turned 68, said it's his time to move on from the panel.
“I've done everything I can,” he said.
In addition to his work on the BZA, Minchuk formerly served on the town's plan and police commissions.
“All kinds of stuff,” Minchuk said.
He is a longtime member of the Merrillville Emergency Management Agency. The volunteer group provides a variety of assistance to police and firefighters, including traffic control during emergency situations.
Minchuk also is a former volunteer firefighter in Merrillville.
During the Sept. 25 BZA meeting, several town officials thanked Minchuk for his years of service.
“Your shoes are going to be big to fill,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said as Merrillville begins searching for a new BZA member.
Although Minchuk it stepping down from the BZA, his sons will continue to be heavily involved in the community.
Jeff Minchuk is Merrillville's 3rd Ward Town Councilman, Curtis Minchuk is a Merrillville police officer, and Steven Minchuk serves on the Ross Township Board.