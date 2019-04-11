Minimizing the risks of pregnancy when mom's older than 35

Jennifer Linville tried to slit her own throat, she said, because she was isolated. She was …

Do's and Don'ts

Though the risks of complications are higher when the mother is older than 35, there are steps women can take to make their pregnancies safer.

“Women who are older can come in for preconception counseling to make sure they’re in optimal health, to get off medications that could be harmful, and to quit smoking, though unfortunately it’s all too common for women to smoke when pregnant,” says Dr. Jeannette Colon-Marin, a member of the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology who practices in Valparaiso. "Even secondhand smoke, like from a partner, is bad. It sticks to your skin and the chemicals get into your system.”

Colon-Marin says that women of any age should start taking prenatal vitamins three months before conception and that yoga can help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and increase flexibility. "The folic acid supply needs to be elevated as well to prevent neural tube defects.”

“The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that acetaminophen or Tylenol be used as the first line agent for pain or fever,” says Dr. Anthony N. Gentile, chairman of the OB-GYN department at Community Hospital in Munster. “Ibuprofen and aspirin products are not recommended because of their effects on the baby's developing heart. Medications with guaifenesin are safe and effective for cough and chest congestion. Ranitidine (Zantac) and famotidine (Pepcid) can be used for heartburn and acid reflux. Vitamin B6 25-mg is the ACOG-recommended agent for morning sickness and can be used three times a day. As always, I recommend that all patients discuss all their other medications with their obstetricians.”

Gentile says that the two vaccines recommended in pregnancy are influenza that uses the inactivated virus and tetanus toxoid/reduced diphtheria toxoid/acellular pertussis, also known as TdaP.

“Some of the vaccines that should be avoided are mumps/measles/rubella (MMR), chickenpox (Varivax), hepatitis A & B and HPV (Gardasil),” he says.