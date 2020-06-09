Minivan driver collides with several Indianapolis protesters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — The driver of a minivan struck several people protesting in Indianapolis over the death of George Floyd.

No one was believed to be seriously injured in the 8:30 p.m. Monday collision, Indianapolis police Officer Genae Cook told The Indianapolis Star.

The minivan pulled from behind a truck that was backing up after being blocked by some protesters in the street, Shakeela Dozier, 21, of Indianapolis, told the newspaper. Dozier said she was among a group of protesters at the city’s Monument Circle.

Video taken by a bystander shows what appears to be at least three people striking the hood of the minivan before it drove away.

“There was damage done to the vehicle and the vehicle attempted to leave the area," Cook said.

The minivan driver was located and was cooperating with police, Cook added.

The death of Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked international protests and has drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans in the U.S. by police and the criminal justice system.