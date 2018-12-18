A missing teen has been reported from LaPorte.
Anthony Harris, 17, of LaPorte, was last seen on Nov. 27, according to a missing persons news release.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a missing poster with Harris' photo on Tuesday.
Harris is an African-American teen who is 6 feet tall and weighs 173 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Harris can contact the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office at 219-326-7700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
