A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday is believed to be in "extreme danger" with a St. John man considered to be "armed and dangerous," police said.
Madison Elizabeth Eldeman, of Crown Point, was reported missing 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. She was initially reported as a runaway from home.
In the early morning hours, Eldeman's vehicle was found with no one inside at an intersection near her home. Police said it's believed Eldeman was last known to be in the company of 22-year-old Alexander Fishtorn-Currvy, of St. John.
It's unknown if the girl was taken by force or if she is voluntarily with Fishtorn-Currvy, Martinez said. She is believed to be in extreme danger, saying it's believed Fishton-Currvy is "armed and dangerous," Martinez said.
Fishtorn-Curry may be traveling west and is leaving the State of Indiana, police believe.
Fishtorn-Curry has an active protective order against him and active criminal cases including charges of stalking and invasion of privacy, Martinez said. The two are believed to be driving a grey 2009 Chevy Cobalt with the license plate number, "645RIS."
Eldeman is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, police said.
Fishtorn-Curry is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call 219-755-3346 or to call Lake County dispatch by dialing 911, where they can be connected to Detective Riley.
