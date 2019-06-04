GARY — A Gary man's body was recovered from Lake Michigan on Friday, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Scott A. Tharp, 59, had been missing since February, according to the release. Tharp was last seen in the Miller section of Gary on Feb. 11.
His body was discovered by a recreational boater near Portage Lakefront Park, the release said.
At the time of his disappearance, police asked for the public's help in locating Tharp.
In April, police searched the Miller section with dogs for Tharp, however, detectives found no sign of him, according to a previous Times report.
The search began in the 6200 block of Melton Road, where Tharp was staying, Cmdr. Jack Hamady told The Times in April.
An initial autopsy, which was conducted Tuesday, determined Tharp's preliminary cause of death to be drowning, the release said.
Indiana Conservation Officers, along with Gary Police, are still investigating the case.