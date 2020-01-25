Missing girl picked up by stranger, cops say; public help sought

HOBART — Investigators are scouring the area for a 14-year-old girl who was picked up by a person in an unidentified vehicle behind her house, police said.

It is unknown at this time whether Yessenia Gutierrez is in danger, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

Between 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday the teen was picked up in front of her house in the 400 block of North Liberty Street in Hobart by an unknown person, police said. Yessenia doesn’t have a history of running away, family told police.

The teen is described as approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Gutierrez was last seen wearing black and gray Aeropostale sweatpants, a purple Hobart Brickie sweatshirt and Galaxy-style Adidas shoes.

Witnesses said the person who picked Gutierrez up was driving a vehicle with a loud muffler.

Investigators are currently searching for surveillance cameras and witnesses around the teen’s home. Residents who live on 400 North Liberty Street and have surveillance video cameras are asked to contact the Hobart Police Department by calling 911, Gonzales said.