{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Station man found dead after being reported missing in Portage, police say

Larry Alcorn, far right, wearing a white T-shirt, was found dead in Lake Station on Monday after being reported missing on Friday in Portage. 

 Provided

LAKE STATION — A 63-year-old Lake Station man reported as missing in Portage last week has been found dead, police said. 

Larry Alcorn was reported missing to the Portage Police Department Friday by his girlfriend, a Portage resident, Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard said.

Maynard said Alcorn was last seen in Portage, and an officer conducted a follow-up investigation that day but was unable to locate Alcorn. 

Alcorn was found dead on Monday in Lake Station, Maynard said, referring additional inquiries to the Lake Station Police Department. 

Lake Station police were not immediately available for comment on the case Monday afternoon.

The Lake County coroner's office confirmed Alcorn's body was found in a Lake Station residence about 10 a.m. Monday. His cause and manner of death are pending. 

Family members of Alcorn told The Times his initial disappearance seemed unusual. 

A friend and loving father, Alcorn had recently retired and was doing odd jobs for a tree service company, said his ex-wife, Teressa Alcorn. 

"He is a very giving, kind person. He would do anything for anybody," Teressa said. 

Teressa Alcorn said her ex-husband, a retired steelworker, was last seen leaving a bank early Thursday morning with a "good amount of money." 

When he didn't show up for work that day, Teressa said she knew something was wrong. 

"I've known the man for 32 years. He would not do this," she told The Times Sunday evening. 

She last saw her ex-husband on Wednesday evening, when he dropped paperwork off at her home. 

"He didn't seem like he was distraught," she said. 

Prior to being notified of his death, Teressa said police last traced her ex-husband's cellphone to Wolcott, Indiana, and it hadn't moved since. 

"This is not him. This is not him at all. He's not the type to just walk away and not talk to anybody. That's not him," she added. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alcorn's death is the family's "worst nightmare," especially for Larry and Teressa's son, Dustin, whose birthday is Monday. 

"My dad is the nicest person you can get along with," Dustin Alcorn said. "He basically would give the shirt off his back to help you." 

Dustin said it wasn't like his father to not answer calls or stay off Facebook.

"He wouldn't even leave town without calling me," Dustin said. "He lives 30 minutes away, and he still calls me when he's going somewhere." 

Check back on nwi.com as this story develops. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1