A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a Burns Harbor man who had been missing since late Saturday morning.

The 70-year-old man was found dead at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday in Liberty Township, parked in his vehicle on a county road, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said. 

The cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Harris said. 

