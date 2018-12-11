A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a Burns Harbor man who had been missing since late Saturday morning.
The 70-year-old man was found dead at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday in Liberty Township, parked in his vehicle on a county road, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said.
The cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Harris said.
