MERRILLVILLE — A missing man believed to be in danger has been found by family, police say.
George J. Jakes, 61, was found on Saturday at a hospital in Illinois by his sister, according to the Merrillville Police Department. The silver alert was canceled.
He was doing well and had checked himself into the hospital, police said.
Jakes was last seen at 7 p.m. last Wednesday in the area of U.S. 30 and Broadway in Merrillville. Jakes had recently suffered a stroke and is on several medications, the Merrillville Police Department said.