Missing teen found safe, family says
Missing teen found safe, family says

Teen reported missing is found safe, family says

Trenton Schroeder

 Provided

LOWELL – An 18-year-old reported missing was found Friday, his family said.

Trenton Schroeder, of Lowell, was found safe in Chicago and was reunited with his family Friday, his mother, Danah Dietz, said.

Schroeder had been reported missing Wednesday by the Lowell Police Department, the Indiana State Police Missing Person Bulletin showed.

Dietz said Schroeder called her Friday afternoon to tell her he was safe and not to worry about him.

The 18-year-old had suffered a traumatic brain injury. Due to his injury, Schroeder has the mentality of a 12-year-old, Dietz said.

Dietz thanked everyone who helped find her son and expressed concern for his well-being.

"The people who reached out and helped were amazing," she said.

