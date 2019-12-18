WANATAH — A father of two is back home and safe with his family after he was reported missing last week.
Robert Garrett Wright IV, 36, of Wanatah, was reported missing on Friday to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Derrick Allen said. On Wednesday night, his family was happy to report he is back home.
Wright’s sister, Melissa Pearce, said family called police last week after the man’s wife reported that he has not been seen since Thursday morning. Authorities worked to locate the man's phone and vehicle while family and friends searched for clues to his whereabouts.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
"Thank you to everyone who has supported us in finding my brother," Pearce said. "He has been found and is safe. This is a sensitive time for all of us and we will not be sharing private details. Thank you in advance for your respect for our family. We are very humbled by all of the kindness we have been given and cannot express how grateful we are."
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
ADAM FREDENBURG
BRANDON HUMAN
CALVIN WASH
DENNIS COUSINS
DENNIS POFF
DIAMOND AKINS
DILLAN HAFER
FARAI MUNETSI
HARRY WILSON
JEFFREY DAVIS
JEREMY MARCOTTE
KASEY BARNES
KEITH GIFFIN
KWASHAWN RICHMOND
LUCAS GALLOWAY
MICHAEL BATTLE
MICHAEL BLASSINGAME
NATASHA DOWDEN
RAPHEAL SEAY
SHAINE MOORE
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.