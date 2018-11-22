A 34-year-old woman from Merrillville who had been missing since October has been located by her family in good health.
Merrillville police asked for the public's help in finding Monica Eileen-Sue Keilman in a news release on Wednesday. Keilman was located in time for Thanksgiving, in good health, as a result of the publicity, Detective Derek Diehl said.
Police in search of missing woman from Merrillville
