Mission One founder plans veterans memorial in St. John

Boersma said he hopes to see the project break ground in spring 2021 and be complete within two years. However, Boersma said he'll never stop working on the memorial, "I will constantly be adding to it — anything that I can do to improve it."

When all is said and done, Boersma estimates the memorial will cost $1 million to $2 million.

For the past 10 years, Boersma has wanted to bring a memorial to St. John.

"Everybody wants to talk about how St. John's the new town, but what do we have here in this town? We don't have nothing," said Boersma, who serves on the town's park board. "There's nothing to do in this town as a family. No community centers, but we're changing that now. I just think that that will draw in more people to come and to see that memorial."

At 20 years old, Boersma began working on the Lansing Veterans Memorial with his father, who served in the Vietnam War, which inspired him.

Though Boersma didn't serve in the military, he has dedicated years to those who have.