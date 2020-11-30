Mission One founder plans veterans memorial in St. John

ST. JOHN — Johnny Boersma, founder and president of Mission One, wants to honor veterans in any way he can.
The St. John resident has spent years helping men and women who have served. Now, Boersma is embarking on a quest to honor fallen Hoosier heroes with a memorial at Veterans Civic Park.
"There's a lot of veterans that like to go out there, sit and just reflect," Boersma said. "That's the big point of the eternal flame. ... The flame never goes out, and so we will never forget. I'm extremely excited that the reality's here, finally."
As presented, the St. John Veterans Memorial would include three, 8-foot tall granite walls engraved with the names of fallen war heroes from every conflict since World War I, Boersma said.
There also will be an eternal flame and two statues — one for police officers and another for firemen — to pay tribute to members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty and honor those who have served in St. John.
Boersma also hopes to have artifacts from each conflict, such as a tank from World War I or a Humvee from the Iraq War, as well as an Iwo Jima statue near the memorial.
"A lot of people assumed it was going to be just like this little wall with some names on it," he said. "Well, I go big or go home. So if I'm going to do a memorial it's going to be built right."
Boersma said he hopes to see the project break ground in spring 2021 and be complete within two years. However, Boersma said he'll never stop working on the memorial, "I will constantly be adding to it — anything that I can do to improve it."
When all is said and done, Boersma estimates the memorial will cost $1 million to $2 million.
For the past 10 years, Boersma has wanted to bring a memorial to St. John.
"Everybody wants to talk about how St. John's the new town, but what do we have here in this town? We don't have nothing," said Boersma, who serves on the town's park board. "There's nothing to do in this town as a family. No community centers, but we're changing that now. I just think that that will draw in more people to come and to see that memorial."
At 20 years old, Boersma began working on the Lansing Veterans Memorial with his father, who served in the Vietnam War, which inspired him.
Though Boersma didn't serve in the military, he has dedicated years to those who have.
"Working with all them vets, and seeing all them vets and when that memorial was completed, just the looks on their faces — grown men crying just in disbelief of how happy they were. ... It is really hard to put into words," Boersma said of his time working on the Lansing memorial.
Fundraising has yet to begin, but the Town Council has previously expressed support for the project and earmarked $15,000 toward the memorial.
Boersma noted while Mission One is sponsoring the memorial, all donations will be processed separately in the name of the St. John Veterans Memorial.
"It's not going to affect my foundation in any way. No money will come from the foundation money. It'll all be through donations through the St. John Veterans Memorial fund," he said.
