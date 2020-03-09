Missouri coronavirus quarantine violation closes schools

LADUE, Mo. — Two Catholic schools in suburban St. Louis have temporarily closed after the father of the first person in Missouri to become ill with the coronavirus attended a dance and Amtrak is notifying those aboard a train the ill woman took home last week from Chicago about her diagnosis.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said at a news conference Sunday that the patient’s family was told on Thursday to self quarantine at their home in Ladue but didn't follow health department instructions, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School in Frontenac said in a message to parents that the father and sister of the infected patient attended the father-daughter dance Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. KSDK reports that they left when they learned about the positive result, which was announced Saturday.

They also apparently attended a pre-dance gathering at the house of a family whose children attend Villa and the private John Burroughs School in Ladue. John Burroughs School head Andy Abbott said in an email that a “handful” of high school seniors who were at the gathering were asked not to attend the school until more information is available, although he stressed that the likelihood of anyone from the school contracting the virus was “extraordinarily low."