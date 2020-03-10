Missouri virus case shows 1 exposure can mean major response

CLAYTON, Mo. — The 20-something college student didn’t know she had the new coronavirus as she flew home from a study abroad program in Italy, landing at one of the nation’s busiest airports. She took a train to a St. Louis station shared by Amtrak and the Greyhound bus service. Her father, who was exposed to her but shows no signs of illness, went to a coffee shop and took another daughter to a father-daughter dance at a hotel and a house party.

The response triggered from transit to schools to workplaces by the possibility that hundreds of people were potentially exposed to COVID-19 by just one family explains why it is generating so much fear; schools are closing, athletes are participating in sporting events at empty arenas, and the stock market has bottomed out.

For most, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover.