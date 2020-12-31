 Skip to main content
Mixed winter precipitation could cause road hazards Friday for NWI, Chicago
Mixed winter precipitation could cause road hazards Friday for NWI, Chicago

Winter weather driving stock

Winter driving at its worst.

 Doug Ross, The Times

Winter weather will continue to pass through Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area Friday, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters expect snow accumulations of about 3 inches, with ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch. Mixed precipitation will begin to pass through the area starting early in the morning.

Later in the morning, freezing rain and sleet could hit the area. Precipitation likely will transition to rain, then change to a rain-snow mix in the evening, NWS said.

Precipitation could be heavy at certain times throughout the day.

NWS issued a winter weather advisory for all counties in Northwest Indiana, as well as some counties in northeast Illinois and southwest Michigan. Advisories go into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and are tentatively set to expire at midnight.

Those who need to travel should expect slippery roads and exercise the utmost caution. That means slowing down, keeping distance from other vehicles and being attentive.

Wintry conditions caused a series of crashes, slide-offs and stuck vehicles across Northwest Indiana on Tuesday.

Most of the crashes on local interstates happened between mile marker 220 south of Lowell on Interstate 65 up through Interstate 80 in northern Lake County, Indiana State Police said.

There also were crashes scattered throughout Porter and LaPorte counties on the Indiana Toll Road. Police said many of the crashes were single-vehicle slide-offs.

UPDATE: Freezing rain to bring treacherous morning commute; drivers asked to stay off roads overnight

