VALPARAISO — A new and improved Porter County Expo Center was given an official grand reopening Thursday as county officials and business leaders celebrated with an official ribbon cutting.
Debbie Garner, assistant director of the center, did the honors and cut the red ribbon with county officials in front of the massive event space Thursday night.
“It's been a long 10 months so I'm a little emotional,” said Lori Daly, the director of the Expo Center. “I'm so proud commissioners picked (Garner) to cut our ribbon.”
The Expo Center's east and west buildings have been undergoing $3.8 million in renovations since August. The county funded the updates to the buildings through its $30 million capital spending plan.
The facility was brought out of the 1980s and into 2019 with a plethora of upgrades ranging from paint jobs and fixtures to the electric, plumbing and air conditioning.
Some of that old infrastructure was laid out by now Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, he told the crowd gathered for the ceremony.
“For me to come back 35 years later in this capacity of breathing new life into this facility was pretty fun,” he said.
After the recession in 2008, the Expo Center was not given as much attention or upgrading due to a lack of funds. This caused the facility to lose some business to higher-end facilities.
“Over the last seven or eight years this facility was losing its luster,” Good said. “We feel now, after the county spending this $3.8 million, we have a long runway to start bringing the business back in here.”
Using a new investment scheme, the center became part of a $30 million countywide capital upgrade plan. The process required the help of state, county and local officials to make it happen, which County Council President Dan Whitten, D-At large, said is difficult today.
“I see 10 county elected officials, commissioners and council members, of all different backgrounds, of all different professions, sometimes of different political affiliations coming together in a time when politicians working together is somewhat of a rarity,” he said. “The fact is, in Porter County, we have come together. Every time we have a ground breaking, we know we're getting there.”
The rehabilitated center has already hosted a few events in May including a market for handmade items and the Taste of Valparaiso food festival.
An open house at the center will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday.