Mom of Indiana man killed by police asks feds to help

Two days after Reed was fatally shot, Marion County’s Prosecutor Ryan Mears asked a county court to appoint an independent prosecutor to handle the investigation into his shooting because Chief Randal Taylor of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was a witness in the case.

Conteh said that weeks after Mears' request, he, Johnson and Reed's family “understand that the court is having trouble getting an independent prosecutor to look at this case." He said this and the family's distrust of the police is why they were calling for federal involvement.

“We want the federal government to intervene immediately. I think we’ll be satisfied if the FBI or the Justice Department gets involved that way,” he said after the news conference.

Conteh said the family filed a court motion Sunday in regards to Mears' request for an independent prosecutor in which the family asked for police to disclose the name of the officer who fatally shot Reed and the name of an officer who made a comment about his body immediately after his death. They also requested the names of all officers who were at the scene within 30 minutes of Reed's shooting.