Moms, families celebrate Mother's Day with virtual hugs at NWI senior living facility

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHESTERTON — Flowers and other expressions of love were not in short supply on Mother’s Day at a senior living facility despite the separation mandated because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The chance to visit through windows seemed appreciated at The Residences at Coffee Creek.

“Never had a Mother’s Day that we visit through glass, but it’s the way of the world right now," said Tom Shapen, of Valparaiso. "So that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Shapen and his wife, Sue, along with their son, Adam, visited his 91-year-old mother, Juanita, and his 95-year-old father, George.

Juanita has been a resident for more than a year. George just recently moved in to be with her while the facility is under lockdown because of the virus.

Loved ones were kept in the vestibule and residents in the lobby behind the closed glass doors.

When the rain stopped, others were outside visiting through closed windows at the rooms of residents.

Bill Dorulla, of Valparaiso, was there with a half-dozen family members chatting with his 90-year-old mother, Mary, who was given a phone to communicate because of the glass being thick.