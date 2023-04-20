EAST CHICAGO —The City Council has approved an ordinance appropriating $1.6 million to the city's Public Works Department for various landscaping and maintenance contractual services.

"This is for the beautification of the entire city," Public Works Director Rene Cid said.

Cid said the money would be used to pay various vendors for lawn maintenance. He said some other things the money would also go toward include flowers, along with manicuring, edging and mulch in city parks.

The $1.6 million represents an increase of over $400,000 from what was requested in a similar ordinance last year.

Cid said costs go up every year.

"To make our city look beautiful, it takes money," Cid said.

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, asked if the project had gone out to bid and he was told it did not.

"I know last year we had a lot of other people inquiring because they would like to cut grass, too," Garcia said.

Garcia said "it's a shame" the project did not go out to bid and also said some of the contractors included in the ordinance put up political signs for Mayor Anthony Copeland and so Garcia did not think it was ethical for them to be approved for work.

"This is a large amount," Garcia said. "Usually, a lot of times in the past we used to have the summer help help out with this stuff."

Angela Jones, attorney for the City Council, said it is the executive branch responsible for determining the bidding practices for contractual services such as those included in the landscaping ordinance.

"It is best practices to have these contracts bid out," Jones said.

No members of the public spoke during a public hearing conducted prior to the Council's vote on the ordinance, which was approved by a vote of 6-2.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, joined Garcia in voting against the ordinance.

Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, who voted against the ordinance when it was considered on first and second readings, was not present for the final vote.