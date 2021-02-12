More accumulating snow, frigid temps in weekend forecast, NWS says

Forecasters are monitoring another round of winter weather likely to bring accumulating snow and bitter overnight cold to Northwest Indiana this weekend.
Light snow could start moving across the area as early as Friday evening and continue into late Saturday, possibly bringing up to four inches — or even more in some areas — the National Weather Service reported.
Conditions prompted the NWS to issue a special weather statement Friday for Lake, Newton and Jasper Counties and a winter weather advisory for Porter and LaPorte counties.
The advisory goes into effect 6 p.m. local time Friday for both Porter and LaPorte counties. It was tentatively set to expire 6 p.m. Saturday.
In Porter County, total snow accumulations could reach 2 to 5 inches. LaPorte County is likely to see 3 to 5 inches.
The highest accumulations are most likely along the lakeshore, NWS said.
The low temperature could dip to zero degrees Saturday night, with wind chill values as low as -18 degrees.
Strong wind gusts are also possible that evening. They could reach speeds as high as 20 mph.
Sunday's temperatures aren't likely to be much higher. The high that day will be about 11 degrees, with gusts as high as 20 mph still possible.
Then, there's about a 20% chance for snow in the evening as temperatures dip back down to about 2 degrees.
Come Monday, there's a slim chance for snow again, with a low around 5 degrees and high of about 12.
Drivers should plan for slippery roads and low visibility, NWS said.
Those who need to travel should allow themselves extra time to reach their destinations, slow down on the road and leave extra distance between themselves and other drivers.
To stay up-to-date on travel conditions in Indiana, call the state police road conditions hotline 1-800-261-7623.
