More accumulating snow, frigid temps in weekend forecast, NWS says

Forecasters are monitoring another round of winter weather likely to bring accumulating snow and bitter overnight cold to Northwest Indiana this weekend.

Light snow could start moving across the area as early as Friday evening and continue into late Saturday, possibly bringing up to four inches — or even more in some areas — the National Weather Service reported.

Conditions prompted the NWS to issue a special weather statement Friday for Lake, Newton and Jasper Counties and a winter weather advisory for Porter and LaPorte counties.

The advisory goes into effect 6 p.m. local time Friday for both Porter and LaPorte counties. It was tentatively set to expire 6 p.m. Saturday.

In Porter County, total snow accumulations could reach 2 to 5 inches. LaPorte County is likely to see 3 to 5 inches.

The highest accumulations are most likely along the lakeshore, NWS said.

The low temperature could dip to zero degrees Saturday night, with wind chill values as low as -18 degrees.

Strong wind gusts are also possible that evening. They could reach speeds as high as 20 mph.

