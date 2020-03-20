3 more dead, 422 now positive for virus, Illinois officials say

CHICAGO — Three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Illinois and 422 people statewide have now tested positive for the disease caused by the virus, public health officials announced Thursday.

A total of four people have died in the state as a result of COVID-19, with 134 new positive tests reported since Wednesday. The most recent patients to die are a man in his 50s from Will County, a woman in her 80s from Cook County and a Florida woman in her 70s who had traveled to Sangamon County.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the growth in positive tests for COVID-19 is tied to increased testing by state labs along with private labs and healthcare institutions.

Pritzker said more than 1,000 tests were administered statewide on Wednesday and officials hope to soon increase that to 2,000 tests per day.

Earlier Thursday, Chicago health officials announced that any resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or who is showing symptoms of the disease must stay indoors, formalizing advice they previously issued in the hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.