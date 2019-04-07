More Hoosier students than ever are prepared for college. That’s according to the most recent College Readiness Report compiled by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The 2019 report, released this week, shares data based on students who graduated high school in the previous academic year and enrolled in college within a year of their graduation.
Major takeaways include data trends showing fewer college-age students are in need of remediation, and more high school students are receiving college credit early, as well as a decrease in Indiana high school graduates immediately enrolling in college.
“While we understand that people are benefiting from a strong economy and job opportunities, we must continue to make a case for a quality degree or credential to ensure that Hoosiers are prepared for a dynamic economy,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release.
“Despite slightly lower college-going rates, we are encouraged that more Hoosiers are prepared for college success.”
This year’s report shows that 63% of Hoosier students are going directly to college after graduation, as compared to 64% last year and 65% in 2017. The national average is 67%, according to the report.
Of those graduating, 64% of Hoosier high schoolers earned early college credits representing a 17 percentage-point increase in the last five years.
The report also found that students pursuing more rigorous high school degrees are more likely to enroll directly in college. Only 18% of students receiving a general diploma enroll directly in college, just more than half of Hoosier high schoolers receiving Indiana’s Core 40 diploma enroll directly and 93% of students enroll directly after receiving an Honors diploma, accord to the commission.
The College Readiness Report also draws attention to credential types — 69% of 2017 Indiana high school graduates received bachelor’s degrees — and college equity, evaluating gender, race, ethnic and income gaps in higher education.
The report found, of 2017 Indiana high school graduates, 69% of women pursued higher education compared to 57% of men, and that a lower percentage of rural students attended college compared to students from urban and suburban areas.
The College Readiness Report further details enrollment numbers for specific Indiana public colleges, degree programs and degree type.
The full report can be viewed on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s website.