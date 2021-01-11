More infectious strain of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, health officials say

A new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 first found in the United Kingdom has been identified in Indiana, the state health department announced Monday.

Research to date suggests that although the strain spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, it does not cause more severe infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The variant, called B.1.1.7, prompted Britain's latest nationwide lockdown.

The new strain was identified through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health laboratory and CDC, health officials said.

"It’s common for viruses to mutate, and we are seeing that occur with COVID-19," Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. "Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it’s more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and get vaccinated when they are eligible."

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants commonly occur over time, according to the CDC. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and other countries since the pandemic began.