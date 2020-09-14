More lakefront housing going up in LaPorte

One of the goals of Mayor Tom Dermody after taking office in January was increasing the population here from 22,000 to 30,000 by 2030.

Another plot within the city targeted for new housing is the site of the old Tibma Bakery site now being cleared on Woodward Street.

Cook said there are about eight lots on that parcel covering about half a city block.

“By the time this strategy plays itself out, we’re going to have changes throughout the market,” he said.

Cook said annexation is part of the game plan for population growth because there isn’t a lot of available ground within the city limits for new development.

He said the city will reach out to people about the prospects of joining the city, since Indiana law no longer allows municipalities to annex without permission from property owners.

Cook said a one-third increase in the population here is doable, given the work being done now and predicted demand.

“I think it’s absolutely a possibility. Not just a possibility but a probability,” he said.

Friday Night Football Recap

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0