More lakefront housing going up in LaPorte

LAPORTE — A new housing boom is underway in LaPorte, as officials work aggressively to increase the city’s population.
The city’s Urban Enterprise Association has approved a 10-year property tax abatement for about 60 at- or above-market priced homes, along with space for about 20 professional offices.
More than a dozen of the residential units will be in townhomes set to begin construction beside Fish Trap Lake in the fall.
Another 50 or so housing units in duplexes, along with the professional office space, are planned across the street at McClung Road and East Shore Parkway.
This is in addition to the 200 upscale apartments that recently came under construction near Clear Lake.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.
Cook said the local market is saturated by older homes not designed for what many consumers entering the housing market desire. That has long been a major barrier to economic development, he said.
“They’re finding better options in Chesterton, Valparaiso or Mishawaka and some of the other places, so this is our reaction to that,” Cook said.
Cook said he expects to secure deals for more new housing, including some at moderate prices, in the coming months.
One of the goals of Mayor Tom Dermody after taking office in January was increasing the population here from 22,000 to 30,000 by 2030.
Another plot within the city targeted for new housing is the site of the old Tibma Bakery site now being cleared on Woodward Street.
Cook said there are about eight lots on that parcel covering about half a city block.
“By the time this strategy plays itself out, we’re going to have changes throughout the market,” he said.
Cook said annexation is part of the game plan for population growth because there isn’t a lot of available ground within the city limits for new development.
He said the city will reach out to people about the prospects of joining the city, since Indiana law no longer allows municipalities to annex without permission from property owners.
Cook said a one-third increase in the population here is doable, given the work being done now and predicted demand.
“I think it’s absolutely a possibility. Not just a possibility but a probability,” he said.
Friday Night Football Recap
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!
Calling all Region preps football fanatics! Catch up on all the need to know football Friday excitement, final scores and more here.
“It feels great to start out 4-0. We haven’t done that since 2012."
The Times No. 2 Pirates scored five touchdowns in the second quarter and rolled up 575 yards of total offense to rout Portage 58-19 at The Warpath.
“The first couple plays (at quarterback) are always tough to read. It gets me a little antsy but the more it goes, I just love it,” Johnson said.
Kankakee Valley visits North Newton.
Lake Central visits Crown Point.
Here is the live scoreboard for Week 4 of the high school football season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!