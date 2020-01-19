The NWS warned if drivers approach a flooded roadway, they should turn around and seek an alternative route.
The flood warning for Shelby Township is in effect until late Monday night, when the river is expected to fall below the flood stage. The same warning is in effect for Schneider until midnight Tuesday.
Also Sunday, the NWS issued a winter weather advisory until Monday for Porter County municipalities, including Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton.
Lake effect snow is expected to hit the area before 4 a.m. Monday, with 3-5 inches anticipated in northern Porter County and 1-3 inches in the southern portion of the county. Winds could reach up to 20 mph, the forecast shows.
NWS urged drivers to slow down and use caution, adding visibility will be limited and conditions could vary.
On Monday, there's still a chance for snow in the county, with the winter weather advisory remaining in effect until 9 a.m.
Waves crash on Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting.