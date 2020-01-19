{{featured_button_text}}
Snow in Valparaiso

Traffic drives through the overhead strings of lights above Washington Street on Friday as snow descends on the city.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Snow showers and winds gusts were expected to whip through parts of the Region late Sunday, extending advisories warning of snow and flooding, according to the National Weather Service. 

On Sunday, the NWS reissued a flood warning for the Kankakee River near Interstate 65 and DeMotte, after the water reached 10.8 feet causing minor flooding in the area. 

The NWS warned if drivers approach a flooded roadway, they should turn around and seek an alternative route. 

The flood warning for Shelby Township is in effect until late Monday night, when the river is expected to fall below the flood stage. The same warning is in effect for Schneider until midnight Tuesday.  

Also Sunday, the NWS issued a winter weather advisory until Monday for Porter County municipalities, including Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton. 

Lake effect snow is expected to hit the area before 4 a.m. Monday, with 3-5 inches anticipated in northern Porter County and 1-3 inches in the southern portion of the county. Winds could reach up to 20 mph, the forecast shows. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

NWS urged drivers to slow down and use caution, adding visibility will be limited and conditions could vary. 

On Monday, there's still a chance for snow in the county, with the winter weather advisory remaining in effect until 9 a.m. 

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Region

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Regioin

Heavy rain caused flooding, while ice caused slick roads across Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

1 of 15

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags