More than 150 COVID-19 cases reported in Northwest Indiana

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana Friday, but the Region saw more than 150 new cases as another 1,000 cases were added statewide, health officials reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported eight new deaths statewide, bringing the state's total to 2,906.

The Region's Friday death totals included 283 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by ISDH and local health departments.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 7 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 207 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Overall, the Region reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Lake County added 112 positive cases, bringing its total to 7,952. Porter County saw 23 more cases, upping its total to 1,426. LaPorte County's count increased by 10, for a total of 967.