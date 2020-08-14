More than 150 COVID-19 cases reported in Northwest Indiana

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana Friday, but the Region saw more than 150 new cases as another 1,000 cases were added statewide, health officials reported.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported eight new deaths statewide, bringing the state's total to 2,906.
The Region's Friday death totals included 283 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by ISDH and local health departments.
New deaths were reported between Aug. 7 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 207 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Overall, the Region reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Lake County added 112 positive cases, bringing its total to 7,952. Porter County saw 23 more cases, upping its total to 1,426. LaPorte County's count increased by 10, for a total of 967.
Jasper County added seven cases, for a total of 266. Newton County added no cases, leaving its total at 121.
ISDH reported 1,079 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 78,632. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed two patients hospitalized and 1,130 people recovered, as of Friday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department on Thursday reported 815 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 1,229 positive COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Thursday: Portage Township, 522, up ten; Center Township, 403, up eight; Westchester Township, 137, up one; Union Township, 75, up one; Washington Township, 73, up one; Liberty Township, 72, no change; Porter Township, 45, up two; Boone Township, 26, no change; Pleasant Township, 24, no change; Morgan Township, 24, no change; Jackson Township, 16, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Deaths were reported as follows: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Friday had 202 inmates and 110 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 106 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 886,489 people in Indiana had been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, with an 8.9% total positive rate and 7.6% seven-day positivity rate. The seven-day positivity rate reflected Aug. 1 to 7.
The Region's seven-day positive rates included Jasper County, 9.3%; Lake County, 8.2%; Porter County, 6.8%; LaPorte County, 6%; and Newton County, 5.3%.
ISDH reported 68,804 tested in Lake County, 19,235 in Porter County, 14,880 in LaPorte County, 4,013 in Jasper County, and 1,075 in Newton County.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 17 at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
