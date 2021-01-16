More than 460 new COVID-19 cases reported across Region

The Region added more than 460 new COVID-19 cases across its five-county area, according to statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

No new deaths were reported in NWI, but the state had 41 new fatalities from the respiratory disease, pushing its overall count to 8,913. A total of 1,080 people have died in NWI since the pandemic began.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 5 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, up two from Thursday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

New Region COVID-19 cases increased county totals to 44,121 in Lake County, up 287; 14,440 in Porter County, up 90; 8,721 in LaPorte County, up 58; 2,807 in Jasper County, up 25; and 890 in Newton County, up six.

A total of 3,973 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 587,049. New cases were reported Friday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 23 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered.