More than 460 new COVID-19 cases reported across Region

The Region added more than 460 new COVID-19 cases across its five-county area, according to statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
No new deaths were reported in NWI, but the state had 41 new fatalities from the respiratory disease, pushing its overall count to 8,913. A total of 1,080 people have died in NWI since the pandemic began.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 5 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, up two from Thursday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New Region COVID-19 cases increased county totals to 44,121 in Lake County, up 287; 14,440 in Porter County, up 90; 8,721 in LaPorte County, up 58; 2,807 in Jasper County, up 25; and 890 in Newton County, up six.
A total of 3,973 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 587,049. New cases were reported Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 23 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,962 cases, up 10 from the previous day, and 29,261 tested. Lansing had 2,747 cases, up five, and 23,007 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 14.9% in Lake County, down from 15.2% the day before; 14.7% in Porter County, down from 15.6%; 15.8% in LaPorte County, down from 16%; 13.8% in Newton County, up from 13.7%; and 16% in Jasper County, down from 17.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.