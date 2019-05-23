Traffic travels at night along U.S. 41 north of U.S. 30 in Schererville. Though beautiful in this photo, heavy traffic on major shopping corridors combined with poor planning in the past makes these place a nightmare for pedestrians. New lifestyle shopping centers are being designed to be more pedestrian friendly with access by bicycle or foot now possible at some.
Marking the unofficial start of summer travel season, an estimated 43 million people will hit roads and runways across the nation Memorial Day weekend.
Whether it's a road trip to see relatives or a sight-seeing getaway — there's one thing between travelers and their destinations: the tangle of interstates and highways packed with other vacationers.
This upcoming weekend is predicted to see the second-highest travel volume on record since the American Automobile Association began tracking holiday travel statistics nearly two decades ago. The organization said 1.5 million more Americans than last year will travel for the holiday weekend.
Eighty-eight percent of people, or about 37.8 million, will drive to their destinations and some delays on major travel routes should be expected, according to a transportation analytic company, INRIX.
About 3.25 million people are expected to travel by air and 1.9 million are expected to travel by train, bus or cruise ship, the organization predicted.
Money in the tank
The national average for gas is approaching $3 per gallon and prices have increased by more than 30 cents in the past two months, the AAA said. Last May, the average gas price was at $2.86. In the Region, gas prices roughly vary from $2.84 to $3.19, according to GasBuddy's price listings.
However, rising fuel prices aren't expected to dampen traveler's plans.
For those who plan to fly, the average round-trip fare is set at $171, on par with last year's costs.
On the road
For Chicago and its surrounding areas, it's expected the worst times for travel will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, INRIX predicted. Commuters should avoid travel during these times or expect delays.
Adam Parkhouse, Indiana Department of Transportation media relations director, said INDOT tries to minimize closure and restrictions during big holiday weekends. However, there are some remaining construction projects that may slow down commuters on some major travel routes.
For those planning to drive on Interstate 65 in Lake County, northbound and southbound traffic each are down to one lane north of I-94 due to a bridge project.
In other portions of I-65, traffic flows two lanes in each direction — down from the usual three lanes — between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 due to a concrete restoration project.
For highways, U.S. 41 in Lake County is down to one lane in each direction in Highland between Ramblewood Drive and 97th Street.
In Porter County, Indiana 49 has lanes closed heading south to Division Road due to work on the bridge on U.S. 30.
In LaPorte County, work continues on the "dogbone" interchange project at the intersection of Indiana 2 and U.S. 20, with one lane flowing in each direction.
