Morris Baseball pitches bid to move into Crown Point Sportsplex

Additional provisions within the bid package include a closing free of all liens and encumbrances and with a title insurance policy; the city provide Morris Baseball with all surveys, engineering, environmental, reports/conditions of the property it has within 10 days; Morris Baseball, LLC, is granted 30 days from the date of acceptance of the bid to obtain soil tests, soil borings, percolation and other feasibility tests to show if the property is suitable for the project.

The city will also provide Morris Baseball, LLC, with an environmental representation and warranty setting forth the city has not received notice of any environmental law violations from any governmental authority regarding the real estate and has received no notice of any acts or threatened action alleging any material violation of an environmental law or any civil, criminal or administrative (law) or action against a real estate.

The offer is contingent upon the parties executing a mutually agreeable, formal written purchase agreement for the real estate.

Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the Redevelopment Commission has executed similar purchases in the past with lots one and two of the Sportsplex, where Homann Karate and Methodist Care First and Studio Barre are located, respectively.