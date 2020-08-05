Morris Baseball pitches bid to move into Crown Point Sportsplex

CROWN POINT — A local baseball program has thrown a bid in to own land within the Crown Point Sportsplex.
During a Monday Redevelopment Commission meeting, Attorney Joe Irak opened the lone bid received for a 12,000-square-foot building site within lot four at the Sportsplex.
Irak said Morris Baseball, LLC, submitted a written offer for the parcel, which came in at $79,000 — $7,000 over the minimum offering price of $72,000.
Morris Baseball offers a variety of teams for different age groups. It is described as one of the area's more prominent youth baseball organizations.
The bid, Irak said, is subject to various conditions, including zoning approvals from the city's planning department "for the development of an elite integrated baseball, softball and athletic performing training center, dedicated to healthy success for players, teams coaches and organizations."
The bid also includes similar conditions presented in the city's invitation for written offers for the property, such as the option to buy additional land within the lot at $6 per square foot up to 25,000 square feet, ingress/egress provided by the city and access to an existing parking lot maintained by the city.
Additional provisions within the bid package include a closing free of all liens and encumbrances and with a title insurance policy; the city provide Morris Baseball with all surveys, engineering, environmental, reports/conditions of the property it has within 10 days; Morris Baseball, LLC, is granted 30 days from the date of acceptance of the bid to obtain soil tests, soil borings, percolation and other feasibility tests to show if the property is suitable for the project.
The city will also provide Morris Baseball, LLC, with an environmental representation and warranty setting forth the city has not received notice of any environmental law violations from any governmental authority regarding the real estate and has received no notice of any acts or threatened action alleging any material violation of an environmental law or any civil, criminal or administrative (law) or action against a real estate.
The offer is contingent upon the parties executing a mutually agreeable, formal written purchase agreement for the real estate.
Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the Redevelopment Commission has executed similar purchases in the past with lots one and two of the Sportsplex, where Homann Karate and Methodist Care First and Studio Barre are located, respectively.
"Both were done the same way where the builder bought the building square footage for their footprint and five feet around it," he said. "The city has done that so we can maintain and keep everything within that park on the same maintenance schedule; everything looks good and the city's in control of everything around that building so the parks look uniform."
The Redevelopment Commission unanimously agreed to accept the bid, subject to the conditions provided.
The next Redevelopment Commission meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
