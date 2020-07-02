Morton alumni sound off as Hammond district seeks input in new high school branding survey

Others are concerned about the funding it would take to rebrand a high school after the district closed buildings and reduced staff last summer in an effort to help balance budgets.

“They closed schools to save money, but the closures might be in vain when the cost comes to erase the name Morton and it's emblem from the many walls, benches, gym floor, football field,” said Antoinette Prieto, a 2014 Morton graduate whose sister works at the school. “There are leaks in the ceiling that turn into waterfalls when it rains. There is so much that could be fixed within the walls that will go overlooked if the name and logos are changed.”

Looming decision

Even Hammond’s administration appears to split on what to call Morton High School moving forward.

In the school city’s most recent board meeting on June 23, Board Vice President Carlotta Blake-King and Secretary Manny Candelaria brought and seconded a motion to keep the Morton High School name.

But, the motion failed to gain the support of the board’s three other members who expressed a desire to return to the community for input before making a decision.