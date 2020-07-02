Morton alumni sound off as Hammond district seeks input in new high school branding survey

HAMMOND — Debate is brewing as the School City of Hammond nears a decision on the future identity of Morton High School.
Morton will remain as one of two Hammond high schools when the district’s Clark and Gavit middle/high schools close next fall.
And, while the School City of Hammond Board of Trustees has already voted on a name for its new high school being constructed behind the current Hammond High, public opinion is split on whether similar steps should be taken to rebrand Morton High School.
Rebranding effort
Hammond administrators first introduced the idea of renaming the Hessville neighborhood high school months ago following a November school board vote to consolidate high schools in the Region’s largest school district.
In February, the district consulted with John Jenson — a Denver-based consultant working with the school branding company Jostens — to guide Hammond administration through efforts to bring together its school communities.
Jenson led one community meeting just before the coronavirus pandemic with about 60 stakeholders invited by Hammond’s superintendent in attendance.
In following virtual town halls, Jenson presented ideas for new names, mascots and colors for both of Hammond’s remaining high schools and put his suggestions to a vote in two community surveys.
Survey results — discussed in a May school board meeting — showed about two-thirds of respondents were open to changes in the identity of Hammond’s newest high school, which will take in students from Clark, Hammond High and some from Gavit.
The board voted in that same meeting to give the school a new name and mascot — the Hammond Central Wolves. Its colors will be black, silver and white.
However, results proved too close to call for Morton High School, where 52% of survey takers said they were open to the possibility of rebranding and 48% responded in favor of keeping the school’s name.
So, the board tabled its discussion with plans to go back to the community with a third survey specific to Morton, which will house all Morton students and several hundred Gavit students beginning fall 2021.
A new survey
The district’s new survey went out this week, asking in its first question: “As we bring these two schools together, are you open to a new identity (at Morton High) that will honor each school?”
A following question asks respondents to rank school names and mascots in order of preference.
The suggestions — Hammond United Bulls, Hammond East Senators and Hammond Community Tigers — were determined in part by themes the community expressed in previous surveys it would like to see in its future high schools, Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said.
A third and final question asks for other suggestions.
The survey Miller said was created in consultation with the district’s assistant superintendent and branding consultant has struck a chord among Morton alumni.
A public Facebook page entitled “Keep Morton High School’s name the same,” created in February, has nearly 800 followers. Many claim the survey’s format inappropriately frames its first question and, by not including the current Morton Governors identity as an option in its second question, skews community feedback.
“How can you ask that question and not have an option to just keep it the same? ” said Michael Bennett, a 2004 Morton graduate and lifelong Hammond resident. "You’ve already decided what you’re going to do.”
David Ziemba, a 1999 Morton graduate, said the board should consider the history of who the building is named after: Oliver P. Morton, Indiana’s 14th state governor who was among the first to deploy state volunteer regiments in defense of the Union during the American Civil War and voted for the Civil Rights Act of 1875 as a U.S. senator.
“Oliver P. Morton is someone to be proud of and to hold out as an example of someone you should be and look up to,” Ziemba said. “We need more of those people in today’s world. Why wouldn’t you want that for your kids?”
Others are concerned about the funding it would take to rebrand a high school after the district closed buildings and reduced staff last summer in an effort to help balance budgets.
“They closed schools to save money, but the closures might be in vain when the cost comes to erase the name Morton and it's emblem from the many walls, benches, gym floor, football field,” said Antoinette Prieto, a 2014 Morton graduate whose sister works at the school. “There are leaks in the ceiling that turn into waterfalls when it rains. There is so much that could be fixed within the walls that will go overlooked if the name and logos are changed.”
Looming decision
Even Hammond’s administration appears to split on what to call Morton High School moving forward.
In the school city’s most recent board meeting on June 23, Board Vice President Carlotta Blake-King and Secretary Manny Candelaria brought and seconded a motion to keep the Morton High School name.
But, the motion failed to gain the support of the board’s three other members who expressed a desire to return to the community for input before making a decision.
“I still feel the results of the previous survey were too close to make this decision,” board member Lisa Miller said in the meeting. “I personally feel that we need to resurvey the community and if it comes back that the community is predominantly in favor of it remaining Morton High School, then I’m all for that.”
Miller, the district’s superintendent, said he felt the survey is fair and Hammond administration will be able to adequately tell who is in favor of keeping the Morton name by responses to the first question.
He said the district learned a lesson from previous attempts to bring schools together after it’s Columbia and Lafayette elementaries closed last summer. The superintendent said he’s talked with teachers at Maywood Elementary, which received new students this year, who said not renaming the elementary school was a mistake.
“We don’t want that. We want kids to feel welcome,” Miller said. “Are we going to do everything we can to welcome these kids or are we going to say what’s more important is maintaining legacy?”
The financial cost of rebranding would be an investment worth making if it contributes to students’ overall learning environment, Miller said, adding that it would cost the district no extra money to change names and logos on gymnasium floors or football fields if those facilities, already in need of upgrades, were to be replaced.
“It’s not a half million-dollar project to rebrand,” Miller said. “It’s more like a $50,000 project to rebrand.”
Projects are underway to bring improvements to Morton using funds already budgeted in the district’s 2017 construction referendum.
The school’s principal, Greg Easton, encouraged parents and students in a lengthy Facebook post Monday to put the equity of education for Hammond students above a school’s name.
“I believe it would be equitable if all four school legacies were woven into the fabric of two new school cultures, Hammond Central Wolves and perhaps Hammond East,” Easton said. “Though we are currently getting hot water throughout the building for the first time in a very long time, and we are getting new cooling units, and half of a new roof this year with the rest to follow next year, there are many inequities.”
The Morton survey is available on the school city's website at hammond.k12.in.us and is open through July 7, at which time Miller said he hopes to bring a recommendation on what to call the school to the district’s board.
The board is scheduled to meet the evening of June 7. A time and location of that meeting has yet to be announced.
