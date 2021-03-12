Mother admits to kidnapping, shooting woman in attempt at witness tampering

The government alleges the Carrington and her sons set out — the day before Jarod's 2019 trial was to begin — to hunt down and take captive a woman related to one of Jarod's alleged 2017 shooting victims.

In the earlier case, Jarod was accused of shooting the kidnapping victim's relative and the relative's boyfriend in Gary in 2017. He trial had been scheduled to begin April 15, 2019.

According to court records, the victim in the kidnapping case was walking along Ridge Road in Griffith at 11 p.m. April 14, 2019, after finishing work, when the trio pulled up in a car and cut her off.

The woman told police Jaron Johnson got out of the car, pistol whipped her and forced her into their car. Jaron duct-taped her hands behind her back, while his mother blindfolded her, records allege.

When she refused to reveal her relative's whereabouts, Carrington and her sons allegedly dragged the victim from their car, shot her in the face and arm, and left her for dead behind an abandoned home in Gary's Glen Park section.

The woman survived and was able to seek help from a neighbor.