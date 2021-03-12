Mother admits to kidnapping, shooting woman in attempt at witness tampering

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman pleaded guilty Friday to working with her two sons to kidnap a woman, blindfolding and beating her, and shooting her in an attempt at witness tampering.
Patricia Carrington, 48, could receive a longer sentence because a dangerous weapon was used in the crime and the victim suffered wounds that were permanent or life-threatening, her plea agreement states.
Carrington's advisory sentence under federal guidelines will be determined as part of a presentence investigation, U.S. District Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar said. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Carrington appeared before Kolar via videoconference to formally plead guilty to a felony count of kidnapping.
She was represented by attorney Matthew Soliday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Mahoney handled the case for the government.
Carrington and her sons, Jaron and Jarod Johnson, 22 and 24, respectively, had been scheduled to stand trial later this month.
An attorney for Jaron Johnson filed a plea agreement last week, and he is scheduled to formally enter his plea Tuesday.
Jarod Johnson pleaded not guilty and remains scheduled for trial starting March 22.
Carrington and Jaron Johnson admitted in their plea agreements they knowingly participated in a scheme involving Jarod Johnson "to kidnap the victim in this case to get information concerning the whereabouts of a witness" in a case against Jarod Johnson in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point.
The government alleges the Carrington and her sons set out — the day before Jarod's 2019 trial was to begin — to hunt down and take captive a woman related to one of Jarod's alleged 2017 shooting victims.
In the earlier case, Jarod was accused of shooting the kidnapping victim's relative and the relative's boyfriend in Gary in 2017. He trial had been scheduled to begin April 15, 2019.
According to court records, the victim in the kidnapping case was walking along Ridge Road in Griffith at 11 p.m. April 14, 2019, after finishing work, when the trio pulled up in a car and cut her off.
The woman told police Jaron Johnson got out of the car, pistol whipped her and forced her into their car. Jaron duct-taped her hands behind her back, while his mother blindfolded her, records allege.
When she refused to reveal her relative's whereabouts, Carrington and her sons allegedly dragged the victim from their car, shot her in the face and arm, and left her for dead behind an abandoned home in Gary's Glen Park section.
The woman survived and was able to seek help from a neighbor.
Jarod Johnson was taken into custody on the kidnapping allegations after arriving at the Crown Point courthouse for his trial on the 2017 attempted murder charges. That trial was vacated, and the 2017 case remains pending.
Carrington's sentencing hearing had not yet been scheduled.