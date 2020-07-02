You are the owner of this article.
Mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog
LAFAYETTE, Ind.— An Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family's pit bull mix dog.

Jennifer Connell, 38, of Lafayette was charged with three counts of neglect of a dependent, the Journal and Courier reported Wednesday.

Julian Connell died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 attack on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Police have said the baby’s mother was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby.

An officer had to fatally shoot the pit bull to get to the infant.

Connell told police she was trying to find a new home for the pit bull which had been aggressive toward the family and the second dog, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The Associated Press was unable to determine Wednesday evening if Connell has an attorney.

