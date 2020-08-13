You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Mother of 2-year-old homicide victim, authorities seek community's help finding killer
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Mother of 2-year-old homicide victim, authorities seek community's help finding killer

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died last month after she was hit by gunfire pleaded Thursday for anyone with information to come forward.

Ronnica Taylor said her daughter Joette "Jo Jo" Malone, of Gary, was “like a shining star.”

Joette was a spirited child who loved to talk and play at the park, said Taylor, holding her 4-year-old daughter as tears ran down her cheeks.

Joette was an innocent child who was not the shooter’s intended target and deserves justice, Hammond police said.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for Joette's homicide.

The agency also has authorized its Gang Response Investigative Team task force to assist in the investigation, said Danny Youmara, FBI special agent in charge.

“We are working shoulder to shoulder with Hammond police,” Youmara said.

Joette was shot about 9:30 p.m. July 29 while she was sitting in her mother's car at the Kennedy Crossing Apartments in the 6900 block of Barrie Lynn Road.

Officials ID 2-year-old girl fatally shot in Hammond

The gunfire came from the 3300 block of Craig Drive, police Capt. Ezequiel Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said the shooting may have been accidental because Joette was just 2 years old and had no reason to be targeted.

Taylor and her other two children, 5-week-old Junior and 4-year-old De-Nilah, also were in the car, but they were not wounded, police said. Taylor was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and was preparing to leave with her children when the gunfire broke out.

Hinojosa said police have received the community's cooperation with the investigation so far, but they need more.

"We actually know there's somebody out there that has information and needs to come forward," he said.

He asked the shooter to come forward, either alone or with an attorney.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter talked about a case he prosecuted early in his career where the mother of a witness in a Hammond homicide persuaded her to come forward.

Carter urged anyone who may have heard something about Joette's homicide from someone else to persuade that person to come forward.

Even the smallest of details matters, he said.

2-year-old dies after getting caught in crossfire at apartment complex

Investigators may be able to use the information to corroborate the evidence they already have gathered, officials said.

“Anything you know, provide that information and come forward,” Hinojosa said.

Joette was flown to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago after the shooting. She died days later.

Funeral services for Joette will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Divinity Funeral Home, 3831 Main St. in East Chicago.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the FBI's field office in Indianapolis at 317-595-4000 or Hammond detectives at 219-852-2906. Police said callers may remain anonymous.

Tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or by email at detectives@hammondpolice.com.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 13

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts